Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in southern Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A person died after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in southern Dallas, police said.

At about 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a major crash in the 8500 block of S. Lancaster Road. A green 4-door vehicle was traveling southeast in the left lane of traffic.

The person stepped into the roadway and diagonally crossed the lanes of traffic from east to west, police said. The vehicle struck the person, police said.