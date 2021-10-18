DFW Airport asking customers to avoid Terminal D garage due to fire

Officials said the Terminal D garage is only available for drop-off traffic.

TEXAS, USA — A fire at the Terminal D garage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is creating a bit of a mess for travelers Monday evening.

Officials with DFW Airport said on Twitter the fire was under control around 5:30 p.m. and that there were no injuries. However, the garage will only be available for drop-off traffic.

🚨 Fire Update: The fire is under control in the Terminal D garage and there are no injuries. It is available for drop-off traffic ONLY, but we are still asking customers to avoid the garage. Additional details follow in this thread ⬇️ — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 18, 2021

Those who are traveling out of Terminal D are being asked to park at other terminal garages and then use Terminal Link shuttles or airport rideshare services to get to Terminal D.

International customers can check in at D30 and domestic customers at D18, according to the airport.

Travelers who are arriving at Terminal D and need to get to their vehicles will need to talk with airport staff for information on when they can access the garage.

"If you have an immediate need for transportation, we ask that you make other arrangements," the airport said in a tweet.