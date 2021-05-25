Officials: 4 people killed in crash in Parker County on FM 51

Three people were declared dead at the crash scene, Springtown police said, and a fourth person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Officials say four people died following a two-vehicle crash in Parker County just after noon on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the deadly crash around 12:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of FM 51 North, near Springtown.

Three people were declared dead at the crash scene, Springtown police said, and a fourth person was pronounced dead at Texas Health Harris Methodist Azle.

FM 51 North was closed for part of the afternoon as crews from Wise and Parker counties worked to clear the scene. Responding emergency personnel included DPS troopers, Wise County sheriff's deputies, Wise County medics, and more.

