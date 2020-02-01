One person was shot in an apparent road rage incident early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Dallas police.

It began with a minor collision on an Interstate 635 service road near Greenville Avenue, according to police. One driver took off, and the other followed after them to try and get them to pull over.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the man and woman in the car chasing after them, police said. The man was grazed by a bullet, which sent them off the road and through some bushes onto Greenville Avenue.

The man was then able to drive his car to a nearby gas station, where he was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be okay, officials said.

The woman in the car with him was not hurt in the incident.

