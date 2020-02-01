DALLAS — Dallas police say someone was shot in east Oak Cliff Wednesday afternoon and later died at a local hospital. This is the first homicide of 2020 in Dallas.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the OK Food Mart on Morrell Avenue in east Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said there was an altercation at the store. During the altercation, one person was shot. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, died at the hospital. The suspect ran away before the police arrived.

Police are currently investigating.

