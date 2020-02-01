FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was killed and three were injured in a car crash late Wednesday night, Fort Worth police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One passenger is in critical condition and the two others that were in the car were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The four people were in an SUV exiting westbound I-30 when the driver lost control and hit an exit sign pole just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Officials said the car was reported to be speeding before the crash near I-30 and Montgomery Street.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said.

