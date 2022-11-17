She has an extensive and successful coaching record. Now this assistant coach is joining the Dallas Wings in effort to bring a championship to DFW

"Coach Trammell is so well respected within our league, as a person and as a coach, and I am ecstatic to be joining her on the Wings bench,” Poole said.

DALLAS — The changes continue for the Dallas Wings. Not only did the organization recently hire a new head coach, now a new assistant joins the ranks.

Dallas Wings Head Coach Latricia Trammell announced Thursday that Brandi Poole will join her staff ahead of the 2023 WNBA season.

"Coach Trammell is so well respected within our league, as a person and as a coach, and I am ecstatic to be joining her on the Wings bench,” Poole said. “There is so much talent on this roster and I look forward to working with her, our staff, and the entire front office organization to bring a championship to North Texas."

The statement echoes Coach Trammell’s hopes for the new season, who in her introductory conference last week, said she too is ready to bring a championship home to DFW!

The Wings have made back-to-back playoff appearances, yet they haven’t been able to get over the hump in postseason wins.

In fact, Poole’s former team, the Connecticut Sun, is who knocked the Wings out last season with a heartbreaking loss on the Wings’ homecourt at College Park Center in Arlington.

Poole spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for the Sun. She helped them during a league-best record in the 2021 season and helped them advance to the WNBA Finals two times.

“I am thrilled to add Brandi to my staff. With her extensive and successful coaching record, she is going to be an invaluable member of our team,” Coach Trammell said.

“Brandi’s ability to work with players individually, as well as scout and prepare for opponents has earned her the utmost respect of executives, coaches, and players around our league. She has an unbelievable work ethic, high basketball IQ and incredible passion for our game. She’s a vital addition to our Wings family as we chase our championship aspirations.”

Poole has also held multiple positions on the collegiate level, including Texas Tech University, Indiana University, Bowling Green University and University of West Virginia. She was also once the director of basketball operations for the then-Portland Fire – a former WNBA team.