The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Arlington

This will be the first time Globe Life Field has hosted the All-Star Game since opening in July 2020.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the 2024 All-Star game would be hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer."

Globe Life Field opened in July 2020 and hosted the NLCS and World Series that season during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will mark the first time Globe Life Field hosts the league's All-Star Game.

The last time the Texas Rangers served as host for the All-Star Game was in 1995, when the team played at the adjacent Choctaw Stadium, then-called the Ballpark in Arlington. In that All-Star Game, the National League defeated the American League, 3-2, and Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was the starting catcher for the AL.

The 2024 All-Star Game will take place at @GlobeLifeField in Arlington! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6iSg3aH3lx — MLB (@MLB) November 17, 2022

"The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” Rangers majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis said. "With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.

The Mariners are hosting the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The All-Star Game announcement comes amid numerous other Rangers storylines in the offseason, including the incoming manager Bruce Bochy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated Arlington on being awarded the All-Star Game:

"Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Thanks to the hard work of the Rangers franchise and local leaders, Texas has once again proven itself to be a premier destination for business and America's pastime: baseball. The MLB All-Star Game will be a boon to our state's economy and tourism industry. I look forward to working alongside community partners to ensure we host the best All-Star Game of all time right here in the Lone Star State."