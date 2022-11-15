TCU Horned Frogs stay put at No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

The latest rankings came after TCU's 17-10 win over the Texas Longhorns.

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, the TCU Horned Frogs have remained at the No. 4 spot.

Here is a look at the full top 25:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

The latest rankings came after the Horned Frogs defeated the Texas Longhorns, 17-10, clinching their spot in the Big 12 Championship game. TCU's opponent in the conference title game will be determined in the coming weeks.

Still undefeated with a 10-0 record, the Horned Frogs are in prime position to make the final College Football Playoff if they win out. Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated, as well, but have to play each other on Nov. 26 in the final week of the regular season.

TCU 's next matchup is on the road against Baylor on Nov. 19.