TCU Horned Frogs stay put at No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, the TCU Horned Frogs have remained at the No. 4 spot.
Here is a look at the full top 25:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Kansas State
- UCLA
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- UCF
- Tulane
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- NC State
- Cincinnati
The latest rankings came after the Horned Frogs defeated the Texas Longhorns, 17-10, clinching their spot in the Big 12 Championship game. TCU's opponent in the conference title game will be determined in the coming weeks.
Still undefeated with a 10-0 record, the Horned Frogs are in prime position to make the final College Football Playoff if they win out. Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated, as well, but have to play each other on Nov. 26 in the final week of the regular season.
TCU 's next matchup is on the road against Baylor on Nov. 19.
