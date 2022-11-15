x
TCU

TCU Horned Frogs stay put at No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

The latest rankings came after TCU's 17-10 win over the Texas Longhorns.
Credit: AP
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, the TCU Horned Frogs have remained at the No. 4 spot.

Here is a look at the full top 25: 

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

Watch TCU's weekly press conference after the Texas win here:

The latest rankings came after the Horned Frogs defeated the Texas Longhorns, 17-10, clinching their spot in the Big 12 Championship game. TCU's opponent in the conference title game will be determined in the coming weeks.

Still undefeated with a 10-0 record, the Horned Frogs are in prime position to make the final College Football Playoff if they win out. Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated, as well, but have to play each other on Nov. 26 in the final week of the regular season. 

TCU 's next matchup is on the road against Baylor on Nov. 19. 

