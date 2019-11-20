MCKINNEY, Texas — At McKinney North High School, senior Dillon Markiewicz is the center of attention.

"Recruiting is starting to heat up for me right now," said the starting quarterback for the 10-1 Bulldogs.

Markiewicz has not been heavily recruited by Division I schools, which is bewildering since he currently has the most passing yards in the entire state of Texas.

The 6'4" quarterback broke the McKinney ISD record for most passing touchdowns in a season, as the Bulldogs have averaged more than 56 points per game.

At McKinney North, football is a brotherhood.

Some of the seniors have played together since they were in second grade.

But for Dillon Markiewicz, he's played behind one of his teammates since birth.

Austin Markiewicz is the starting center for the Bulldogs.

Every Friday night, he snaps the ball to his twin brother.

"We've played football together my whole life," Dillon recalls, the younger of the twins (by two minutes). "We have all the same hobbies and everything."

"We like to hunt, like to fish," explains Austin, the bigger of two.

"He's got me by a couple pounds I'd say," Dillon jokes. "60 pounds."

From bruises to bloody noses, the twins are extremely competitive against each other.

But, they're better together.

This year, the Markiewicz twins led McKinney North to its first outright district title in school history.

On Friday night, McKinney North faces Lancaster in the area round of the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs.

"We're best friends," admits Dillon. "We fight and we're competitive as heck. But at the end of the day, we're best friends."

Austin has received a handful of D1 offers, but he and Dillon want to play together at the collegiate level to make it easier for their family.

Oh, by the way — Austin and Dillon have two younger brothers in eighth grade.

They're also twins.

"They'll be just as big or bigger than us," says Austin.

"I feel bad for my parents to go through it again," laughs Dillon.

At McKinney North, football is a brotherhood.

Literally.

