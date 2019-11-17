A 16-year-old Allen High School student is dead after being shot at a house party in Plano Saturday night, Plano police said Sunday.

According to a Sunday statement from Allen ISD, the student who died was sophomore Marquel Ellis Jr.

Officers said they were called to a house in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane in Plano around 10 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots. Police later determined that the shots were fired at the house party, where several people were kicked out of the house and then fired a gun back into the house.

Ellis was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Allen ISD released the following statement Sunday:

We were notified earlier today of the tragic incident that took the life of Marquel Ellis, Jr. Ellis was a sophomore at Allen High School. The school has arranged for counselors to be available for students and staff on Monday morning.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects yet.

