A woman is expected to survive after she was shot during a carjacking in West Dallas early Sunday, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said.

Two male suspects allegedly shot her around 4 a.m. Sunday, officials said, while stealing her car on the 3300 block of Weisenberger Drive.

The bullet grazed her head and she was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

The suspects are still at large, police said. They were wearing hoodies at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as new information becomes available.

