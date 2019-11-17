DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for any information about whoever attacked a woman in early November who later died in the hospital.

Police said that at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers were investigating an unrelated call in the 5500 block of Maple Avenue in northwest Dallas when they found Charity Crim, a 39-year-old woman who had injuries "consistent with a violent attack."

Police took Crim to a local hospital. She died on Nov. 16 from injuries suffered on Nov. 1, police said.

If you have any information, Dallas police asks that you contact Detective Gilmore with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit by phone at (214) 671-3608, or by email at david.gilmore@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #220857-2019.

