Summer time heat calls for summer time sod. FC Dallas switches grass types on pitch

As temperatures rise to triple digits and beyond, FC Dallas prepped its pitch by replacing the grass to be suitable for the summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — It's summertime in Texas and we can all feel it.

Temperatures have eclipsed triple digits on a regular basis, and lawncare will be paramount to keeping yards fresh and green with the sweltering sun beating down on us all.

That includes the pitch at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and the club has already made its adjustments to keep the grass pristine for the summer. After their match against St. Louis CITY earlier this month, the grounds crew, led by Allen Reed, spent four days replacing the ryegrass with bermudagrass, according to FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting, Media & Communications Gina Miller.

FC Dallas tweeted a timelapse of the replacement on Monday:

Pitch Perfect for July. pic.twitter.com/xkuqUyyEGC — Toyota Stadium (@ToyotaStadiumTX) June 26, 2023

Texas A&M University describes ryegrass as a "cool-season turfgrass" primarily used to overseed warm-season species to provide winter color. It provides ground cover throughout the winter months. It has poor heat and drought tolerance, however.

Bermudagrass, on the other hand, does much better with heat and drought tolerance, which makes it a more suitable sod to utilize in the summer months.

Miller said the club recycled the old sod by grinding it up and making it available for people to use on their residential lawns as top dressing.

The pitch at Toyota Stadium is set and ready to go for a packed summer schedule. With MLS and Leagues Cup matches combined, FC Dallas is set to host four matches in July, alone (July 1, July 4, July 21 and July 25).

Leagues Cup continues its knockout stages from Aug. 2 to Aug. 15, so depending on how FC Dallas performs in group play, there could be more home matches in that window.

FC Dallas returns to MLS regular season play on Aug. 26 in a home Copa Tejas match against Austin FC.