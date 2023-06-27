FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira named MLS All-Star for second straight season

Ferreira leads FC Dallas this season with 10 goals (tied for third in MLS).

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira was named to the 2023 MLS All-Star team, the club announced Tuesday.

This is Ferreira's second time getting the honor after being named to the All-Star team last season. Ferreira and his father, David, became the MLS' first ever father-son duo to be named All Stars. In 2022, the MLS took on All-Stars from Liga MX, the top Mexican Soccer league, and Ferreira helped bring the MLS a win in the skills challenge.

In 2023, the MLS All-Stars will square off with 13-time English league champions Arsenal FC.

Ferreira leads FC Dallas this season with 10 goals (tied for third in MLS). He's tied for the most non-penalty goals scored, however, and has the most game-winning goals in the league (six).

“I am honored and proud to be selected to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team,” Ferreira said. “I am grateful to represent my teammates and the FC Dallas fans among the league’s top talent. Thank you for always supporting me and I look forward to going head-to-head against Arsenal in this year’s All-Star game.”

A Ferreira in the All-Star Game - A Proud Tradition pic.twitter.com/HEYu7Fvj4I — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 27, 2023

Ferreira's play on the pitch has also landed him a spot on the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which kicked off on Saturday, June 24. US tied against Jamaica, 1-1.

Ferreira was also a member of the 2022 USMNT World Cup roster. He started at striker for the US in their Round of 16 game against the Netherlands.

The MLS All-Star Game takes place on Wednesday, July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.