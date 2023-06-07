When will Lionel Messi play in DFW? Superstar's signing draws interest to North Texas fans

Shortly after news reports of Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami, FC Dallas fans were already searching when they could watch him play.

FRISCO, Texas — With the news of Messi's coming to the MLS, FC Dallas fans are wondering when they can feast their eyes on arguably the best soccer player of all time.

Shortly after the news started circulating online, Dallas' top Google search trends showed his impact on the league before an official announcement from MLS or Inter Miami had even been made:

"fc dallas vs miami"

"inter miami vs fc dallas"

"fc dallas vs inter miami tickets"

"inter miami schedule"

The short answer: It's still to be determined, but it very likely won't be this season. FC Dallas and Inter Miami already played back in April. FC Dallas won the match on the road, 1-0. FC Dallas and Inter Miami do not have any regular season MLS matches scheduled for the remainder of the 2023 season, and the 2024 MLS schedule has not been released.

There are two possibilities:

FC Dallas and Inter Miami could, in theory, face each other in the Leagues Cup tournament in July. Some soccer pundits are eyeing the July 21 match against Mexico's Cruz Azul as a potential Messi debut. The way the tournament is structured, if FC Dallas won its group and Inter Miami finished second in theirs, the two sides would play in the Round of 32. The other option, which seems even more unlikely given the league's standings, is if Inter Miami (Eastern Conference) and FC Dallas (Western Conference) met in the MLS Cup Final. Inter Miami currently lies last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings so far this season with 15 points (5 wins, 11 losses, 0 ties). FC Dallas, on the other hand, is fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings with 23 points (6 wins, 5 losses, 5 ties).

For sake of argument, let's assume Messi does, in fact, debut in the Leagues Cup tournament. If FC Dallas and Inter Miami don't get matched up in the Round of 32, then Messi's first MLS regular season match would hypothetically be Aug. 20 against Charlotte FC. According to Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer, MLS sources told him that August could be a more likely debut date.

Messi would be tasked with turning around a potentially last place club into a tournament contender in about a third of a season (12 games). How much ground would need to be made up to secure a playoff spot? These are all questions we can't answer – unless you're a time traveler or a psychic or something.

So, there is no way of knowing at this point whether or not North Texans will see a glimpse of the G.O.A.T in Toyota Stadium anytime in the near future.

Messi's arrival comes as the United States is set to host the 2024 Copa America, which he is expected to lead Argentina in, as well as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.