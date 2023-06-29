FC Dallas opens 2024 season ticket member options

FC Dallas unveiled its season ticket membership options for the 2024 season. Early bird pricing is available through Oct. 9, 2023.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas launched its 2024 season ticket membership options on Thursday.

The club invites fans to take advantage of early bird pricing through Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Here is a breakdown of what that looks like:

Limited-Time Pricing

General memberships will start at $499, while Supporters Section memberships will be available at the special rate of $396 through Oct. 9. All season tickets member packages offer monthly, no-interest payment options for enhanced flexibility.

FC Dallas is also introducing its enhanced Season Membership Benefits Program for 2024. These incredible perks include:

One complimentary parking pass per account

One MLS Season Pass on Apple TV login per account

Access to Toyota Stadium premium clubs (Gallagher Club, Winners Club, Heineken Red Star Club) on matchday

Rain Check Program

Discount on limited additional single match tickets

Bonus matches that include: FC Dallas’ first home match in 2024 Leagues Cup play, any home match through the Round of 16 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action and all preseason matches

20% discount on in-person merchandise purchases at Soccer90 and the FC Dallas Fan Shop

20% discount on merchandise purchased at FCDFanShop.com

Priority purchase opportunities to Leagues Cup matches, Concacaf Champions League matches, MLS Cup playoffs and all other Toyota Stadium events

Additional Perks

Season ticket members also have the option to select up to three additional benefits based on their season ticket member level, including:

VIP invitation to FC Dallas weekday training session

Personalized seat tag

An invitation to participate in FC Dallas’ Member Cash Program that offers Members the opportunity to pre-purchase Toyota Stadium concession cash at a 50% discount

2024 Season Ticket Member scarf

Exclusive, early access to premium matchday giveaways

In-match birthday recognition

Post-match player autograph session

"With our 2024 Season Ticket Member launch, FC Dallas is elevating the matchday experience for our fans," FC Dallas Vice President of Ticket Operations Kris Katseanes said.

"We are committed to providing unparalleled value, exceptional benefits and exclusive access to unforgettable soccer moments. By joining us as a Season Ticket Member, fans will become an integral part of the FC Dallas family and enjoy a host of privileges throughout the season."

To learn more about the benefits and to purchase a membership, visit FCDMemberships.com, email Memberships@FCDallas.com or call a Season Ticket Member representative at 469-365-0122.

