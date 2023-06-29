FC Dallas academy products shine in USMNT Gold Cup with Ferreira hat trick, Bryan Reynolds goal

FC Dallas academy products have scored 13 of 21 goals for USMNT so far this year.

ST. LOUIS — You might as well call it the United States of FC Dallas.

Homegrown products from the North Texas based MLS club have dominated for the national team this year, no more prominent than USMNT's second group stage match against St. Kitts and Nevis Wednesday night.

The match was highlighted by a hat trick from 22-year-old FC Dallas striker, Jesus Ferreira, who became the fastest player in USMNT history to score 11 goals (20 appearances).

The match kicked off with another FC Dallas academy product opening the scoring, though. Bryan Reynolds scored the second goal for the US in the 14th minute.

With Ferreira's hat trick and Reynolds' goal Wednesday night, FC Dallas academy products have scored 13 of 21 goals for USMNT this year, according to FC Dallas reporter Garret Melcer:

Jesus Ferreira: 4

Ricardo Pepi: 4

Weston McKennie: 2

Alejandro Zendejas: 1

Bryan Reynolds: 1

Chris Richards: 1

"We're happy with the points, we're happy with the win," Ferreira told FOX Sports after the game. "The team went out there and took care of business. Now we go back, look at video to see what we need to improve and do better. We'll listen to coach's plan and go out there and execute."

It was Reynolds' first international goal in his fourth USMNT cap and also his birthday.

USMNT defeated St. Kitts and Nevis, 6-0, in the Gold Cup group stage match. The USMNT wrap up group stage play against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 2.