Jim Montgomery said he's not talking now, but promised he will someday address his firing as head coach of the Dallas Stars.

"There will be a time," he told WFAA Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery's firing came as a shock when it was announced Tuesday.

During a news conference, General Manager Jim Nill revealed Montgomery was fired for "unprofessional conduct," but few other details were revealed.

Nill said team leadership learned on Sunday about a "material act of unprofessionalism" by Montgomery.

"I can't divulge," Nill said of specifics.

The GM said Montgomery's firing was "not based on on-ice performance."

He also said it did not involve a criminal act or any past or present players.

The team has started the season with a 17-11-3 record to hold a playoff position in the current standings. Montgomery was hired in May 2018 and was in his second season as head coach of the Stars.

Rick Bowness, who has been the Stars' assistance head coach since June 2018, was named interim head coach.

The Dallas Stars beat the New Jersey Devils 2-0 Tuesday night in Dallas.

