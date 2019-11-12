DALLAS — Westbound State Highway 183 near O'Connor Road is expected to be shut down for several hours due to a fatal accident.

According to Irving police, a person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday by a suspected drunken driver.

Authorities say a city vehicle was on the shoulder of the road assisting a stranded motorist when the alleged drunken driver crashed into them.

At that point, another person was unable to avoid the crash scene and also wrecked into the vehicles.

The suspect, who police say is a 38-year-old man, has been arrested and will face an intoxicated manslaughter charge. At this time his name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should seek another route.

