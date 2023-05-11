How the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are honoring Allen shooting victims

The Stars and Kraken play in Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday night.

DALLAS — With their playoff series tied 2-2, the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are playing in a crucial Game 5 on Thursday night.

However, both teams will be standing in solidarity as they honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, about 27 miles from the American Airlines Center.

Both the Stars and Kraken tweeted that they will be wearing "AllenStrong" stickers on their helmets during Thursday's game.

On Saturday, May 6, eight people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall during a busy weekend afternoon. The shooter was killed by an Allen police officer.

The eight victims who died in the shooting were identified: The Cho family, Kyu, Cindy and their 3-year-old son James; sisters 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza; Christian LaCour, 20; Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

The Stars also said their foundation is hosting an online game-used memorabilia auction, with all proceeds going directly to Victims First and the "Support for Allen Fund" created by the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The items include signed pucks, sticks and a helmet.

FC Dallas will also be honoring the shooting victims during road games this week. The team said it would be wearing "Allen Strong" armbands and t-shirts.