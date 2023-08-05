TIMELINE: Breaking down when and how everything happened in the Allen mall shooting

Here is a detailed timeline taking a closer look at the mass shooting and what happened afterward.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — Eight people were killed in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

We're continuing to learn more about the suspect, the victims and how the shooting unfolded.

The WFAA team will be covering updates throughout the week.

Here is a timeline taking a closer look at the mass shooting and what happened afterward.

Saturday, May 6

3:36 p.m.: According to officials, the shooting occurred at about 3:36 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets, 820 W. Stacy Road.

Witnesses told WFAA they saw the shooter, who was reportedly dressed in all black, near the location of the Fatburger restaurant in the mall complex. Witnesses also described the shooting beginning in front of the H&M store at the outlet mall.

The Allen Police Department confirmed that an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them.

3:40 p.m.: The Allen Police Department said that the officer “neutralized” the shooter near the Fatburger restaurant and called for emergency personnel.

4:22 p.m.: The Allen Police Department confirmed officers were on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets and an investigation was underway.

4:30 p.m.: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) personnel said its department had officers responding to the active shooter incident as well.

9 p.m.: The Allen Police Department along with other local and state officials held a press briefing at Allen City Hall.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine people were confirmed to be dead, including the suspect. Seven people were dead at the scene, and two died after being taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting.

Officials did not take questions at this debriefing.

11:53 p.m.: Saturday night, FBI agents took evidence from a home in Northeast Dallas where the suspect in the shooting, later identified as Mauricio Garcia, recently lived with his parents, according to WFAA sources. The FBI reportedly questioned Garcia's family for hours.

FBI agents took evidence from a home in Northeast Dallas where suspect in Allen Premium Outlets shooting recently lived with his parents. Neighbors say he was quiet and always acted unusual. The FBI questioned family for hours. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/uN8OStxiQZ — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7

1:03 p.m.: Medical City Healthcare released a statement saying its trauma facilities received eight patients from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting. Most of the patients arrived at Medical City McKinney, a Level II Trauma Center.

At the time of the release, Medical City McKinney said it had four patients, one in "fair condition" and three in "critical condition." One patient was transferred to Medical City Children’s Hospital and is in "fair condition." One patient was transported directly to Medical City Plano, a Level I Trauma Center, and was currently listed in "fair condition."

4:08 p.m.: According to a search warrant obtained exclusively by WFAA, investigators found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia's gray 2014 Dodge Charger at the scene of the shooting.

The warrant did not list the weapon that was used.

The search warrant stated that Garcia's driver's license listed his current address as a Budget Suites of America in Dallas, which is an extended-stay hotel. Employees at the hotel confirmed Garcia had been renting a room there, according to the warrant.

The search warrant for Garcia's hotel room was obtained because police stated they believed his residence contained additional evidence.

5:09 p.m.: The Texas Department of Public Safety, which is conducting the investigation, confirmed the identity of the suspect as Mauricio Garcia.

Monday, May 8

7:00 a.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference about the border and the end of Title 42. He was asked about the Allen shooting.

"The first step to leading to some type of resolution here, as well as providing information about the response needed from the state of Texas, is to know exactly why and how this happened," Abbott said. "I believe in the coming days, the public will be much better informed about why and how this happened. And that will inform us as Texas leaders about next steps to take to try to prevent crimes like this from taking place in the future."

10:20 a.m.: Groups arrived at Allen Premium Outlets with some people who were picking up their cars left at the scene. The mall remained shut down at that time.

A school bus just dropped off the first load of people this morning at the outlet mall retrieving their cars.



The mall is still shut down, but finally the people who were here during the shooting can get back to their vehicles.#Allen pic.twitter.com/wQ2adQdZ3E — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) May 8, 2023

12:22 p.m.: Medical City Healthcare continued to treat six patients at three hospitals from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

Medical City McKinney had three patients in "critical condition and one patient in "fair condition." Medical City Plano had one patient in "fair condition." Medical City Children’s Hospital had one patient in "good condition."

1:18 p.m.: An Army official confirmed Garcia entered the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns.

"Mauricio Garcia entered the regular Army in June 2008," U.S. Army Public Affairs Spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said in a press statement. "He was terminated three months later without completing initial entry training. He was not awarded a military occupational specialty. He had no deployments or awards. We do not provide characterization of discharge for any soldier."

An Army official further told WFAA that Garcia was "separated under the 2005 edition of Army Regulation 635-200, paragraph 5–17, Other designated physical or mental conditions."

3:07 p.m.: The Dallas Independent School District confirmed that Garcia graduated from Bryan Adams High School in 2008.

5:06 p.m.: Investigators positively identified all the people from the shooting who Garcia killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The department also said another press briefing would be held on Tuesday, May 9.

DPS would only release the names of the adult victims.

Below is the list of the adult victims:

Christian LaCour, male, age 20, Nevada, TX

Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26, McKinney, TX

Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, Dallas, TX

Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX

Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX

The other three, who were children, were identified by family and a school district.

Daniela Mendoza, age 11, Sachse, TX

Sofia Mendoza, age 8, Sachse, TX

James Cho, age 3, Dallas, TX