Texas DPS providing update on Allen mall shooting Tuesday afternoon

ALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the Allen mall shooting where eight people were killed.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at about 3:36 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department confirmed an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them. The department said the officer “neutralized” the shooter and called for emergency personnel.

Saturday at 9 p.m., the Allen Police Department along with other local and state officials held a press briefing. This is when it was confirmed nine people had died in the shooting, including the suspect, who was later identified as Mauricio Garcia.

Officials did not take questions at this debriefing.

Tuesday's press briefing will be the first time officials connected to this investigation have talked to the media since Saturday night.

As of Monday evening, all eight victims in the shooting have been identified: The Cho family, Kyu, Cindy and their 3-year-old son James; sisters, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza; Christian LaCour, 20; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

At least seven other victims, including IIda, mother of the Mendoza sisters, along with William Cho, were injured in the shooting.

The Texas DPS is the agency that confirmed the identity of Garcia.

An Army official told WFAA Garcia had been in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns.

A bulletin was sent by the FBI to law enforcement agencies about Garcia and that "an initial review and triage of the subject's social media accounts revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-nazi material and material espousing the supremacy of the white race."

According to sources, the 33-year-old had been a licensed security guard. He most recently worked at an aluminum supply company.