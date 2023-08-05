How did the Allen mall shooting happen? Who were the victims? Who was the shooter? Everything we know

The WFAA team will be covering updates on the shooting throughout the week. Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — We're learning more about Saturday's mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, including new details on the suspected shooter, the victims and how the tragedy unfolded.

The WFAA team will be covering updates on the shooting throughout the week.

Here are the latest updates on everything we know:

What happened in the Allen outlet mall shooting?

Nine people died, including the suspect, in a shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at about 3:36 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets, 820 W. Stacy Road.

Witnesses told WFAA they saw the shooter, who was reportedly dressed in all black, near the location of the Fatburger restaurant in the mall complex. Witnesses also described seeing the shooting begin in front of the H&M store at the outlet mall.

The Allen Police Department confirmed that an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them. The department said that officer “neutralized” the shooter and called for emergency personnel.

"He heard gunshots, located the gunshots, located the shooter, neutralized the shooter, neutralized the threat," Allen police Chief Brian Harvey said. "We believe at this point the shooter acted alone."

Here is a map of the outlet mall, specifically where the shooting reportedly began in front of the H&M store and where the shooter was killed. It remained unclear Monday the shooter's path from the H&M area to the Fatburger area.

Who were the Allen outlet mall shooting victims?

As of Monday morning, two of the eight victims in the shooting have been identified: Christian LaCour, 20, and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27.

Family members of LaCour confirmed to WFAA that he was one of the victims in the Allen shooting. He was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting.

The family said he lived in the Collin County city of Farmersville, which is located to the east of Allen.

WFAA confirmed that Thatikonda was one of the victims killed. She was an engineer who lived in McKinney, while her family resides in India.

A family representative said she was with a friend at the outlet mall when the shooting occurred. Her friend was injured in the shooting and is currently stable in the hospital.

At least seven other victims were injured in the shooting.

In a Sunday update, Medical City Healthcare provided information on six of those patients.

Four patients were still getting treatment at the Medical City McKinney location. Three of them were said to be in critical condition, according to the hospital.

Another person was sent to Medical City Plano. The Medical City official said the patient is expected to recover.

One other patient was at the Medical City Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Who was the Allen outlet mall suspected shooter?

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the shooting, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Sources said FBI agents have been looking into two locations in the shooting investigation: the Dallas home where Garcia lived with his parents, and an extended-stay hotel where he was staying recently.

A search warrant obtained exclusively by WFAA stated that Garcia's driver's license listed his current address as a Budget Suites of America in Dallas, which is an extended-stay hotel. Employees at the hotel confirmed he had been renting a room there, according to the warrant.

The search warrant for Garcia's hotel room was obtained as police stated they believed it could contain additional evidence.

Sources told ABC News and WFAA that Garcia had been in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns. Sources added that he espoused an extremist right-wing ideology and disliked people of color and Jews.

According to sources, the 33-year-old had been a licensed security guard. He most recently worked at an aluminum supply company.

Read more about Garcia and the investigation into him here.

What gun was used in the Allen mall shooting?

President Joe Biden in a statement Sunday said the suspect was "in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon" as he shot people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall. Authorities have not released more information about the weapons the shooter had.

What did Texas leaders say about the Allen shooting?

Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream emphasized mental health as the "long-term solution" for gun violence in America.

"People want a quick solution," Abbott told Bream. "The long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue."

"One thing that we can observe very easily is that there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that is taking place in America," Abbott said. "And what Texas is doing in a big-time way is we are working to address that anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is addressing mental health problems behind it."

Abbott in a news conference Monday about the border and the end of Title 42 was asked about the Allen shooting.

"The first step to leading to some type of resolution here, as well as providing information about the response needed from the state of Texas, is to know exactly why and how this happened," Abbott said. "I believe in the coming days, the public will be much better informed about why and how this happened. And that will inform us as Texas leaders about next steps to take to try to prevent crimes like this from taking place in the future."

Congressman Keith Self, who represents Allen in the U.S. House, also issued a statement on his social pages.

In a tweet, Self said, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."