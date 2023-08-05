How to help the victims and families of the Allen outlet mall shooting

The eight victims who died have not been officially identified by law enforcement, but family members, friends and school officials have started identifying them.

ALLEN, Texas — At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and are being treated at area hospitals.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer who quickly responded to the scene, according to the Allen Police Department.

Monday, May 8, the Texas Department of Public Safety released names and ages of the eight victims as:

Girl, age 11, Sachse, TX

Girl, age 8, Sachse, TX

Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX

Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX

Boy, age 3, Dallas, TX

Christian LaCour, 23, Nevada, TX

Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, Dallas, TX

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, McKinney, TX

Ahead of DPS' announcement family, friends and school officials had identified the victims.

Wylie ISD confirmed the 8-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl were sisters, 4th-grader Daniela Mendoza and 2nd-grader Sofia Mendoza. The girls' mother, Ilda, is in critical condition, according to Wylie ISD.

As the victims’ families are grieving the loss of their loved ones, many are reaching out and stepping up to help.

The city of Allen is directing those who would like to provide support and resources for the victims to do so by visiting the “Support for Allen Fund” created by the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The nonprofit says the money donated to this fund will be directed to local nonprofit agencies that are providing resources, and payment will not be made to individuals. Click here.

New Song Church in Carrollton has created a GoFundMe page for the Cho family. According to the page, Kyu and Cindy brought their 3-year-old James and newly 6-year-old William, to the outlet to swap out some clothes that William received for his birthday.

Kyu, Cindy and 3-year-old James were killed, and 6-year-old William remains in the hospital. The money raised will help with funeral costs and other expenses, the GoFundMe says. Click here if you would like to donate.