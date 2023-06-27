Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson named to NHL First All-Star Team

Robertson led the Stars in points (109), goals (46) and assists (63). He was second on the team in points during the playoffs.

DALLAS — Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson was named to his first NHL First All-Star Team in his career.

Robertson was named to the first team alongside Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak.

Robertson led the Stars in points (109), goals (46) and assists (63) during the regular season. During the playoffs, he was second on the team in points (18) and assists (11) and third on the team in goals (7).

Robertson continues to add accolades to his career portfolio after he was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2021 and was an NHL All-Star this season.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill was named one of three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday.