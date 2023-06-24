'TEXAN 👑' | Boxer Ryan Garcia says he's moving to Dallas

Garcia posted a screenshot of his tweet on his Instagram story saying "can't wait to see what Dallas has in store. TEXAN 👑"

DALLAS — With its robust portfolio of sports teams, there is plenty of star power (and not just the Cowboys star) in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

DFW is one of the few metros in the country with professional teams in basically every major sport. That said, it's not uncommon to run into a household name here.

Well, one of the biggest names says he's moving here, too. American boxer Ryan Garcia tweeted Friday night that he was moving to Dallas. He also posted a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram story saying ""can't wait to see what Dallas has in store. TEXAN 👑"

Garcia is one of the most notable, hot names in professional boxing. He ascended to fame with his vast social media following (10.3 million followers on Instagram) coupled with his boxing record. Garcia is 23-1 in his career, losing his most recent match to Gervonta "Tank" Davis in April.

Garcia has fought one of his bouts in Dallas, a January 2021 TKO against Luke Campbell to improve to then 21-0 at the American Airlines Center.

Who knows, with Garcia making Dallas his new home, maybe we'll see a fight or two more in his career take place in the metroplex.