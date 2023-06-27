Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston named to NHL All-Rookie Team

The 20-year-old is the third forward in Stars/North Stars history selected to the All-Rookie Team, joining Jason Robertson (2020-21) and Mike Modano (1989-90).

DALLAS — Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston was named as one of six players on the 2022-23 NHL All-Rookie Team, the NHL announced Monday.

Johnston also shared first place among rookies with 24 total goals. This has only been done one other time in Stars history since the team's relocation to Dallas in 1993-94: James Neal's 24 goals in 2008-09.

The young star bursted onto the scene, scoring in his NHL debut against Nashville on Oct. 13, 2022. Johnston played in all 82 games and ranked among the rookie leaders in numerous categories: shots on goal (2nd; 160), game-winning goals (tied-3rd; 3), points (4th; 41), shooting percentage (4th, minimum: 80 shots; 15.0%), plus/minus (tied-9th; +6), power-play goals (tied-9th; 3), power-play points (13th; 7) and assists (tied-13th; 17).

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill was named one of three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday.