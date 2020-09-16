x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys to limit stadium capacity to 25% for 2020 home opener, Mike McCarthy says

The Cowboys are one of six NFL teams who will allow fans at games at the beginning of the season. Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy revealed what that would look like.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS (Tony Gutierrez)
Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will allow about 20,000 fans in AT&T Stadium for Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

During a press conference Wednesday, McCarthy said the team will have 25% capacity for their home opener. Owner Jerry Jones hasn't made an official announcement yet.

While the NFL created on-field safety protocols for games, the league is letting all 32 teams make their own decisions on allowing fans inside stadiums.

The Cowboys are one of six teams starting the season with fans in the stands. The other teams are the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Some teams are planning to allow fans later in the season.

RELATED: Cowboys outline COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, staff at AT&T Stadium in 2020

Anyone who attends games at AT&T Stadium who is 10 years and older will be required to wear masks inside and outside the stadium. All tickets will be digital and scanned off fans' mobile devices at entry points.  

The University of Texas is also limiting its stadium capacity to 25% for the Longhorns' 2020 season as well as Southern Methodist University. This comes out to around 25,000 fans for UT and 1,280 fans for SMU.

Related Articles