Cowboys outline COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, staff at AT&T Stadium in 2020

Fans 10 years and older will be required to wear masks inside and outside the stadium, the Dallas Cowboys said in their new guidelines.

The Dallas Cowboys announced the safety and health protocols that will be in place for home games at AT&T Stadium.

While a few NFL teams have said they will start the season without fans in their stadiums, the Cowboys plan to have limited capacity at the first games.

The organization said their Safe Stadium policy outlines how to "safely bring football back to our community."

Fans 10 years and older will be required to wear a mask at all times, including in parking lots, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Additionally, the Cowboys are asking fans to stay home if they have tested positive, have COVID-19 symptoms or know they have been exposed.

"If you are feeling sick, stay at home," the team says in its instructions online.

The protocols cover everything from tailgating to seating in the stadium to concessions. Here's a look at some of the details.

Limited stadium capacity

The Cowboys didn't include an exact figure for limits on number of fans in the stadium but said capacity would be limited based on guidelines from the CDC, Texas and local health officials.

The organization said in their release fans would be expected to practice social distancing inside and outside the capacity, including in parking lots, at entrances, and on the concourses.

Weather permitting, the Cowboys say they will open the retractable roof and end zone door to increase airflow.

Limited touchpoints

The Cowboys announced a number of changes that will limit physical interactions between fans and stadium staff.

All tickets will be digital and scanned off fans' mobile devices at entry points.

Cash won't be accepted for transactions at the stadium, including food and beverage purchases, parking payments, and when buying gear. Fans will be able to pay with credit cards, debit cards, or mobile app payments.

Sixty metal detectors will be socially distanced at the stadium's 15 points of entry.

Fan experience

Tailgating will be allowed, but there must be one space between vehicles in designated areas. Fan groups will not be allowed to intermingle.

Inside the stadium, tickets will be distributed in "pods" to space out groups that don't come together.

The organization asks fans to only transfer tickets "to friends or family within their trusted group."

Concessions

Food service staff will be trained and expected to follow recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those will include wearing protective equipment at all times, sanitizing all food and beverage contact surfaces, and following enhanced handwashing procedures.

Food will be served in to-go containers, along with prepackaged eating utensils and condiments.

Cleaning the stadium

The Cowboys say their disinfecting plans include cleaning with single-use microfiber wipes and mop heads and EPA approved products including electrostatic and fogging sprays.

The stadium will be cleaned thoroughly prior to games, and high touchpoints areas will be disinfected regularly during the games.

Additionally, the Cowboys say they will have more than 300 hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.