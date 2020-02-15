The Dallas Cowboys may have finished second in the NFC East, but America's Team can claim a league-wide victory for an important metric.

The Cowboys finished the 2019 season in the top spot in the NFL for attendance, according to ESPN statistics. The team, which finished the season with a record of 8-8, averaged 90,929 attendees per game at AT&T Stadium during 2019.

Overall, the Cowboys had 727,432 at home games.

The New York Jets took the No. 2 spot, lagging behind the Cowboys' average attendance by more than 12,000 fans.

To see how the rest of the NFL stacks up on attendance, click here.

According to Forbes, all teams have seen their valuations rise since last year, with the average value jumping 11 percent to $2.86 billion.

The value for the Dallas Cowboys jumped 10 percent and remained at the No. 1 spot for the 13th year in a row. Dallas is the only team to crack the $5 billion valuation, with No. 2 New England Patriots the only team in the $4 billion range.

The Cowboys also were No. 1 far and away in terms of revenue ($950 million) and operating income ($420 million) for the 2018 season. The Patriots took the No. 2 spot for both of those figures, as well, with $600 million and $240 million, respectively. However, Houston ranked No. 4 for its revenue of $497 million and No. 3 for its operating income of $176 million.

Other factors Forbes considers in its valuation are debt and the economics of the team’s stadium but not the value of its real estate. The increase in team values this year was fueled in large part by relaxed ownership and debt rules as well as more lucrative media deals expected in 2022, per Forbes.

You can examine valuations for all of the NFL by clicking here.

