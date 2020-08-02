The University of North Texas is partnering up with America’s team to offer a sport entertainment management MBA beginning in the fall.

The partners will offer an online, 36-hour degree with specialization courses in sports in the global marketplace, corporate partnerships, analytics, event operations, talent management, and consultancy, according to a news release.

This course will differ from the G. Brint Ryan College of Business’ current sport management programs by providing access to one of the most valuable teams in the world, the release said.

Students in the MBA program will have the opportunity to participate in three boot camps hosted at Dallas Cowboys’ corporate headquarters in Frisco.

A number of the team’s current staff work with the university’s faculty for class projects and special presentations. Some Cowboys staff members are also adjunct professors.

“It’s one thing for business students, especially those interested in sports and entertainment, to have access to a professional team, but our students are learning best practices from the individuals responsible for moving the needle forward in the Cowboys organization,” said Bob Heere, UNT director of Sports Management, in a prepared statement. “There’s a reason they are the most valuable franchise in the world. Their people are driving brand growth year over year, and now they will be helping teach our students how to do the same.”

According to the most recent valuations from Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys increased their value by 10 percent in the 2018 season, with a reported $950 million in revenue and $420 million in operating income.

The $5 billion-value was enough for the team to be ranked as the most valuable sports team in the world, beating out international soccer juggernauts like Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as high-profile brands like the New York Yankees.

The MBA program will be geared toward sports professionals looking to take the next step in the career or help retiring athletes and coaches on their way to front-office positions. Those with at least three years of professional experience in sports will be exempt from taking the GMAT.

The deadline to apply for the program, which starts in August, is June 30.

