Cowboys honor hall of famers as Johnson, Pearson, Harris receive HOF rings

Three newest members of the Hall of Fame were honored in front of the Cowboys home crowd.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys' strong first half performance was just an appetizer for what was a very special halftime presentation.

Bob Lilly, Tony Dorsett, Randy White, Mel Renfro, Troy Aikman, Rayfield Wright, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Charles Haley, Gil Brandt, and Jerry Jones were all in attendance to welcome Cliff Harris, Jimmy Johnson, and Drew Pearson into their ranks as Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Harris, Johnson, and Pearson all received their rings at halftime, while donning their signature gold jackets.

David Baker, the president & CEO of the Hall of Fame, was in attendance to help honor the three new Cowboys members.

"This great game that we love, was built on the shoulders of men like this," Baker said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones placed the ring on each of their fingers.

Jerry and Jimmy embraced in a hug, before the former Cowboys coach walked to the microphone.

"First of all, I want to thank Jerry jones for giving me the opportunity," Johnson said. "And I want to thank some great fans! The only thing other than I've got to say... HOW 'BOUT THEM COWBOYS!?!?"

The place erupted.

Pearson received a hug from Michael Irvin after Jones placed the ring on his finger.

"I want to thank the NFL, I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys, I want to thank my teammates, I want to thank my family, I want to thank my friends, and I want to thank my fans!" Pearson said. "This ring, solidifies my journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and each and every one of you has been a part of that journey! Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Harris, by a substantial margin the most understated of the three new Cowboys Hall of Famers, was a tad more subdued in his speech.