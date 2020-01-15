They broke his heart.

While Former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris learned he would join the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, his former teammate Drew Pearson faced a different fate.

As part of the NFL’s Centennial Celebration, the Hall of Fame included 15 additional inductees, including 10 former players who have been eligible for more than 20 years.

Pearson had anxiously waited to get the call from President David Baker all morning.

Joined by friends and family at his home in Plano, he watched the full three-hour, ratings-boosting, money-making reveal on NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football.”

But his name was never called.

“Broke my heart,” Pearson said, fighting back tears. “They broke my heart. And they did it like this. They strung it out like this.”

With Harris finally joining the Hall of Fame, Pearson is now the lone member of the 1970’s All-Decade Team yet to be inducted.

No. 88 has been eligible since ‘88.

Pearson, 69, is a Super Bowl Champion and was a favorite target of Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The legendary wide receiver popularized No. 88 for the Cowboys and was on the receiving end of Staubach’s iconic pass in the 1975 playoffs, which coined the “Hail Mary” term in football.

