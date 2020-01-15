Legendary Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harris won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys — the first two in franchise history — and is a member of the 1970’s first Team All-Decade.

As part of the NFL’s Centennial Celebration, the Hall of Fame included 15 additional inductees, including 10 former players who have been eligible for more than 20 years.

Harris, 71, has been eligible for the Hall of Fame for more than 30 years.

He celebrated with friends and family Wednesday at his office in North Dallas.

A few miles away, Harris' former Cowboys teammate, Drew Pearson, anxiously waited to get the call from the Hall.

Joined by friends and family at his home in Plano, Pearson watched the full three-hour, ratings-boosting, money-making reveal on NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football.”

His name was never called.

“Broke my heart,” Pearson said, fighting back tears. “They broke my heart. And they did it like this. They strung it out like this.”

With Harris finally joining the Hall of Fame, Pearson is now the lone member of the 1970’s All-Decade Team yet to be inducted.

No. 88 has been eligible since ‘88.

Pearson, 69, is a Super Bowl Champion and was a favorite target of Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The legendary wide receiver popularized No. 88 for the Cowboys and was on the receiving end of Staubach’s iconic pass in the 1975 playoffs, which coined the “Hail Mary” term in football.

Pearson’s prayers were not answered this year.

The Centennial inductees, including Harris and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, will be enshrined in Canton this summer.

