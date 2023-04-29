2023 NFL Draft: TCU QB Max Duggan picked in 7th round by Chargers

In his senior season at TCU, Duggan threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ran for another 423 yards and nine touchdowns.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Alongside his fellow TCU Horned Frogs Quentin Johnson, Steve Avila and Kendre Miller, quarterback Max Duggan has been drafted to play at the next level.

On Day 3, Max Duggan was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 7th round. He'll likely compete for a backup quarterback spot on the team in training camp and preseason.

Duggan joins his wide receiver at TCU, Quentin Johnston, who was also drafted by the Chargers in the first round.

Getting drafted to the NFL serves as the next chapter to an incredible story for Duggan. He had to have heart surgery for a condition that was caught in 2020 during a preseason COVID-19 scan. Duggan was named the backup quarterback in Sonny Dykes' first season as TCU's head coach to begin the season, and after an injury to sophomore Morris Chandler, Duggan filled in valiantly.

Duggan led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game – where they ultimately lost to the Georgia Bulldogs – with an individual season performance worthy of numerous awards. He was a Heisman finalist (finished second in voting) and accumulated the following accolades:

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team

Davey O'Brien award winner

Walter Camp Award finalist

2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner (awarded to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback in college football)

Second team All-American

