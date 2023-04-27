x
NFL Draft 2023: TCU WR Quentin Johnston goes to Chargers 21st overall

The 21-year-old from Temple, Texas, was part of TCU's historic run to the national championship game this past season.
TCU football wide receiver Quentin Johnston carries a pass during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU standout wide receiver Quentin Johnston is headed to the West Coast.

The Los Angeles Chargers took Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old from Temple was part of TCU's historic run to the national championship game this past season.

As a junior, he led all TCU receivers in the 2022 season with 60 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He also made first-team All-Big 12.

Locked On draft analysts had Johnston ranked as the top receiver in this year's draft, ahead of Ohio State's Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Boston College's Zay Flowers.

Analysts on NFL.com describe Johnston as a vertical threat who can slot into the WR2 spot, or even WR1 in some cases. Weaknesses of the receiver surround his inconsistency with contested catches.

