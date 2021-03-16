'Threes that feed': Mavs, Chick-fil-A launch initiative to fight food insecurity in North Texas

Chick-fil-A said will make a donation to the Dallas Mavericks Foundation every time a three-point shot is made by a Mavs player during home games.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and Chick-fil-A are teaming up to help combat food insecurity across North Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations to the Mavs Foundation will be used to grant funds to organizations supporting the growing community needs for food and shelter throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, the team said.

The initiative launched on March 15 and will continue for the duration of the regular season. The last regular-season home game is scheduled for May 14 against the Toronto Raptors. According to the latest stats, the Mavs are averaging 36% of three-point shots during home games.

The Dallas Mavericks have been active in helping the Dallas-Fort Worth community since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, Owner Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić, and Dwight Powell, along with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation, donated $500,000 to childcare for healthcare employees.

Then last month, the Mavs invited vaccinated essential workers to attend February home games as a way to say thank you.

“We owe so much to people who have put their lives at risk to make us safer,” Cuban said in a release. “Bringing them to a Mavs game is the least we can do.”