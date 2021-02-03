'Nothing will change': Mark Cuban says Mavericks will follow NBA, Dallas COVID-19 protocols, despite Gov. Abbott lifting mask mandate

The Stars will continue with attendance up to 25% capacity and to require masks.

DALLAS — In the wake of Gov. Abbott's removal of the mask mandate and "opening Texas 100%," effective March 10, the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars say they will not make any changes to their current protocols and capacities.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told WFAA, "Nothing will change. We will continue to follow NBA and city protocols."

The NBA requires all players to wear masks on the bench, in the locker room, or during strength and conditioning activities. And coaches and other staff must wear a mask at all times during games.

The decision to allow fans or not at NBA games is made on a team-by-team basis, but all fans over 2 years old who attend must wear a mask, according to ESPN.

The Mavericks have not sold tickets this season, though they have allowed vaccinated essential workers to attend games as a "thank you" for their service on the front lines of the pandemic.

The Mavs may slowly allow fans during the second half of the season, but it would be in accordance with league and city guidelines, the team has said.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars -- the other primary tenants of the American Airlines Center -- say they will not make any changes at this time.

The Stars have allowed fans to attend home games this season up to 25% capacity, which is approximately 4,200 people.