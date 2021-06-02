Dallas Mavericks invite essential workers to attend February homes games as a 'thank you'

The Mavs say vaccinated essential workers, including medical professional, police, firefighters, food services and others, will be able to attend upcoming games.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are honoring essential workers by inviting those who have been vaccinated to attend a home game at American Airlines Center beginning Monday.

“The Mavs and Mavs Foundation have been committed to supporting our essential workers through PPE and donated meals over the past year, and this is just another way we can say 'thank you' for serving us day in and day out. Hopefully this will be a much-needed break from very hectic and tumultuous schedules,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall.

The Mavs say vaccinated essential workers, including medical professional, police, firefighters, food services and others, will be able to attend upcoming home games from Feb. 8-14. Games are scheduled for Feb. 8, 10, 12, and 14.

“We owe so much to people who have put their lives at risk to make us safer,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban said in a release. “Bringing them to a Mavs game is the least we can do.”

The organization says only 1,500 people will be allowed to attend the first game on Feb. 8 and must follow coronavirus-related protocols in compliance with the CDC, Dallas County Health and Human Services, and the NBA:

Each individual must have received at least one round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each individual must show their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card prior to entering AAC.

Each individual must complete the Fan Health Survey at least 30 minutes prior to entering the arena on game day.

Proper face masks and social distancing are required and will be strictly enforced at all times.