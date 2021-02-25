Dallas organizations helping with storm recovery efforts to receive aid from Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund

DALLAS — Local organizations that are helping those still recovering from last week's storms will receive financial assistance themselves.
Millions of Texans were left without clean drinking water and electricity after the extreme winter weather. Many residents are still dealing with damage from burst pipes and some people have been displaced from their homes.
Mayor Eric Johnson's office announced Thursday that 25 local organizations will each receive a $20,000 grant.
"The people of Dallas are our city’s greatest asset, and I am thrilled that we will be able to help them recover and rebuild," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said of the Disaster Relief Fund contributions.
Since Johnson announced the fund's activation last week, the Dallas Foundation has received about $1.2 million in donations. The mayor said the bulk of donations came from the Dallas Mavericks organization.
The disaster relief fund was first created in 2005 to help the City shelter Hurricane Katrina refugees. Click here to donate to the fund.
Below is the list of 25 organizations that will receive $20,000 grants from the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund to further aid them as they help the city’s residents recover from last week’s extreme weather and outages.
- Aunt Bette’s Community Pantry serves meals every week to people in need in South Dallas.
- Austin Street Center safe shelter for homeless men and women, along with other basic needs.
- Bachman Lake Together is currently working with families in the Bachman Lake area to provide emergency financial assistance for expenses such as rent, food, and utilities.
- Brother Bill’s Helping Hand provides food, healthcare, and educational programming to those in need.
- Carter’s House, headquartered in South Dallas, assists families with school-age children who are in need. The organization provides clothing, including school uniforms, and educational, professional, and parental support programs.
- Catholic Charities of Dallas helps vulnerable residents in our community by offering food distribution, legal services, disaster relief, homelessness and housing services, and more.
- Crossroads Community Services’ mission is to nourish our community’s low-income families and individuals by providing nutritious food and supportive education.
- For Oak Cliff has recently gone to work obtaining resources including food, shelter, and other essentials to residents in need after the severe weather and power outages last week.
- Girls Inc. Dallas partners with schools and other organizations to serve girls ages 6-18 in Dallas, focusing on providing academic, social, and emotional support.
- Harmony Community Development Corporation operates a food pantry for those in need. The organization also provides rental, mortgage, and utility assistance, as well as counseling services.
- Harvest Project Food Rescue is a volunteer-run organization that was started to fight food insecurity and food waste in the city of Dallas.
- Inspired Vision Compassion Center, distributes food to families in need. The organization also distributes emergency hygiene products, clothing, school uniforms, first aid supplies, and other essential items.
- Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas operates a food pantry and also assists with family violence intervention, emergency housing assistance, counseling, and other services.
- Mosaic Family Services is a provider of services such as emergency shelter and counseling, primarily to immigrants and refugees who are victims of violence, including domestic violence and human trafficking.
- Pleasant Grove Food Pantry provides food and other basic necessities to residents in need in Pleasant Grove and surrounding neighborhoods.
- Services of Hope is currently providing emergency funds for shelter, plumbing, food, rent, utilities, and other services for people affected by the recent winter storms.
- The Stewpot offers a safe haven for homeless people and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs.
- The Family Place provides everything needed to help victims of family violence become survivors.
- The Senior Source provides a number of services aimed at improving the quality of life for older adults, caregivers, and families of senior adults in Dallas.
- TR Hoover Community Development Corporation helps families in South Dallas by hosting health fairs, community meetings, after-school programs, summer camps, and food distributions.
- Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation operates educational enrichment programs and has also been providing water, food, diapers, rental support, and other services to residents in need.
- Voice of Hope Ministries operates a food pantry that provides much-needed food and household items to families every week.
- Wesley-Rankin Community Center's services include children's education programs, senior programs, daily fellowship, health education, meal distribution, and adult education programs.
- White Rock Center of Hope operates a food pantry and clothes closet and offers services and essential items such as emergency rent and utility assistance, financial aid, and bus passes.
- The Wilkinson Center is distributing food, monetary assistance, educational programming, career development, financial literacy classes, and other items and programs.