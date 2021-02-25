Dallas organizations helping with storm recovery efforts to receive aid from Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund

Mayor Eric Johnson's office announced Thursday that 25 local organizations will each receive a $20,000 grant.

DALLAS — Local organizations that are helping those still recovering from last week's storms will receive financial assistance themselves.

Millions of Texans were left without clean drinking water and electricity after the extreme winter weather. Many residents are still dealing with damage from burst pipes and some people have been displaced from their homes.

"The people of Dallas are our city’s greatest asset, and I am thrilled that we will be able to help them recover and rebuild," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said of the Disaster Relief Fund contributions.

Since Johnson announced the fund's activation last week, the Dallas Foundation has received about $1.2 million in donations. The mayor said the bulk of donations came from the Dallas Mavericks organization.

Update: #Mavs coach Rick Carlisle has joined Mark Cuban, Cynt Marshall + Luka Doncic, THJ, Maxi Kleber & Dwight Powell to donate $1.25 million in emergency funds (in partnership with Mavs Foundation & Chime) after winter blast that devastated TX.



The disaster relief fund was first created in 2005 to help the City shelter Hurricane Katrina refugees. Click here to donate to the fund.