North Texas native, Gonzaga star Drew Timme agrees to 'Exhibit 10' deal with Milwaukee Bucks, per report

Timme played four seasons at Gonzaga and was a consensus first-team All-American his senior year.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Drew Timme, a North Texas native and star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after going undrafted, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Exhibit 10 deals are essentially a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract with built-in clauses to allow teams to convert it into a "two-way contract," as long as the conversion happens before the regular season. Only NBA teams with G League affiliates are allowed to sign Exhibit 10 deals (the Suns are the only team without one). Teams are allowed to have six Exhibit 10 contracts and two two-way contracts.

Timme played his high school basketball at Richardson Pearce and was a five-star center in the nation. Timme chose to head to the Pacific Northwest to play for the Zags over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Michigan State, Illinois, Arizona and Alabama.

Undrafted Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

While at Gonzaga, Timme played his freshman season as a reserve, starting only four of 33 games played. He broke out in his sophomore season, however, increasing his productivity to 19 points per game and seven rebounds per game.

Timme was named a consensus first-team All-American his senior year, averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

The Bucks used their draft picks on UConn’s Andre Jackson (in a trade with Orlando Magic) and Kentucky's Chris Livingston with the final pick.

Timme will suit up with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.