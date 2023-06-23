North Texas native, TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. agrees to two-way deal with Dallas Mavericks, per report

The DFW native will keep playing professional basketball in Texas.

DALLAS — Mike Miles Jr., a North Texas native and TCU standout, will continue to play basketball in the Lone Star State.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Miles Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

As a two-way contract player, Miles Jr. will be on the rosters for both the Mavericks and its G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Each NBA franchise with a G League affiliate is allowed two two-way contracts, seen as essentially the "16th and 17th" spots on the NBA team.

Miles Jr. played his high school ball in Dallas-Fort Worth at Lancaster High School, where he was a four-year starter and averaged 21.4 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in his senior season. Miles Jr. helped lead Lancaster to a 36-1 record that season, and he was a three-star recruit.

Miles Jr. chose TCU over offers from from Auburn, Houston and LSU. He started immediately for TCU as a freshman and averaged 15.6 points per game and shot close to 43% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line over the course of his collegiate career. He led the Horned Frogs in scoring during his last two seasons, dropping 17.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season.