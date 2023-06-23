North Texas native, TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. agrees to two-way deal with Dallas Mavericks, per report

DALLAS — Mike Miles Jr., a North Texas native and TCU standout, will continue to play basketball in the Lone Star State.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Miles Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
As a two-way contract player, Miles Jr. will be on the rosters for both the Mavericks and its G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Each NBA franchise with a G League affiliate is allowed two two-way contracts, seen as essentially the "16th and 17th" spots on the NBA team.
Miles Jr. played his high school ball in Dallas-Fort Worth at Lancaster High School, where he was a four-year starter and averaged 21.4 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in his senior season. Miles Jr. helped lead Lancaster to a 36-1 record that season, and he was a three-star recruit.
Miles Jr. chose TCU over offers from from Auburn, Houston and LSU. He started immediately for TCU as a freshman and averaged 15.6 points per game and shot close to 43% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line over the course of his collegiate career. He led the Horned Frogs in scoring during his last two seasons, dropping 17.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season.
Miles Jr.'s signing rounds out a busy draft night for the Mavericks after trading their No. 10 pick to Oklahoma City and picking Duke's Dereck Lively II at No. 12, then trading back into the first round to select Marquette's Olivier-Maxence Prosper at No. 24 overall.
