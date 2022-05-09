After fan incident in Dallas, Suns coach Monty Williams suggests giving families of players their own sections at games

Two Mavs fans were removed from Sunday's game at the American Airlines Center after an incident involving Chris Paul's family, according to the team.

DALLAS — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams on Monday addressed an incident that happened in Dallas involving two Mavericks fans and the family of veteran guard Chris Paul.

Williams suggested it may be time to reconsider where the families of players sit during games.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's semifinal game, a fan was "swiftly removed" from the American Airlines Center following an incident with Paul's family, according to an initial statement from the Mavs.

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the Mavs added in their statement.

The Mavs said in a statement Monday that the incident involved two fans who "attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family" in a public concourse at the AAC. The two fans were ejected from the game and were also banned from the AAC until 2023, according to the Mavs.

On Monday afternoon, the Suns head coach was asked about the incident during the team's practice in Phoenix.

Williams said more should be done to protect the families of players.

"I really feel like families who are in to support their loved ones need to be protected a bit more," he told reporters. "Whether or not we have to give our family members a section or suite, something has to be done."

"We can't wait for it to get to a level or too high before we do what we need to do," Williams added.

According to a report by ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the game, a source said that the family, which included Paul's children, felt unsafe.

Video from the TV broadcast of the game showed Paul talking to security guards and a Dallas police officer near the Suns bench after he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

You can read Chris Paul's lips here, clear as day, saying "he put his hands on my mom, he put his hands on my mom."



Paul tweeted just a few minutes ago, taking issue with Dallas fans putting their hands on his family. pic.twitter.com/9DA0ZPqAEA — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 9, 2022

Paul tweeted out his frustration following the game. "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families... f*** that," he said in a tweet.