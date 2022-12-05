Mavs-Suns Game 6: When the series heads back to Dallas and how to get tickets

DALLAS — After the Mavericks tied up the semifinal series 2-2 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, a Game 6 is now guaranteed in Dallas this week.
The Mavs beat the Suns 111-101 in Game 4, as they kept the series alive after the Suns grabbed a 2-0 lead last week.
Game 5 is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in Phoenix, where both teams will have a shot at taking a critical 3-2 lead.
In the meantime, Mavs fans can get themselves ready for a home matchup this week no matter the outcome of Game 5.
The game is scheduled for Thursday night, but the tip-off time has not yet been announced. The time should be determined following the Miami Heat-Philadelphia Sixers playoff game on Sunday night.
Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the cheapest ticket was going for $198.
For those wanting to watch the game on TV, it's scheduled to be broadcasted on ESPN.
The last time the Mavs made it out of the semifinal round was during their championship run in 2011. The first-round win over the Utah Jazz is the furthest Dallas has gotten in the playoffs since that year, as well.