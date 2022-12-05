Mavs-Suns Game 6: When the series heads back to Dallas and how to get tickets

A Game 6 is now guaranteed in Dallas after the Mavs tied up their semifinal series against the Suns.

DALLAS — After the Mavericks tied up the semifinal series 2-2 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, a Game 6 is now guaranteed in Dallas this week.

The Mavs beat the Suns 111-101 in Game 4, as they kept the series alive after the Suns grabbed a 2-0 lead last week.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in Phoenix, where both teams will have a shot at taking a critical 3-2 lead.

In the meantime, Mavs fans can get themselves ready for a home matchup this week no matter the outcome of Game 5.

The game is scheduled for Thursday night, but the tip-off time has not yet been announced. The time should be determined following the Miami Heat-Philadelphia Sixers playoff game on Sunday night.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the cheapest ticket was going for $198.

For those wanting to watch the game on TV, it's scheduled to be broadcasted on ESPN.