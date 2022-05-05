Mavericks fined by NBA for bench activity during Game 2 loss to Suns

The league says players and a staff member stepped onto or near the court during play "on multiple occasions" during Wednesday's game in Phoenix.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have been fined by the NBA due to actions by the bench during Wednesday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

In a news release, the league announced that the Mavericks were fined $25,000 for violating rules on "team bench decorum."

According to the NBA, some players and a member of the coaching staff stepped away from the Mavs bench and onto or near the court during play "on multiple occasions" during Game 2. The league did not elaborate further.

Dallas lost to the Suns 129-109 in Phoenix on Wednesday, setting up for a critical Game 3 at the American Airlines Center on Friday night.