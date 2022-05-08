Mavericks tie up series with 111-101 win over Suns in Game 4

The Mavs head back to Phoenix for Game 5 after tying up the series on Sunday afternoon.

DALLAS — Series tied.

The Dallas Mavericks took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, beating the Phoenix Suns 111-101 at the American Airlines Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Mavs now head to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday as they look to get ahead in the series.

Luka Doncic, though a rather rough shooting day, led the charge with 26 points. Dorian Finney-Smith added 24 on 8-12 shooting from the 3-point line.

The Mavs bench also contributed, with Davis Bertans scoring 12 points (4-6 from the 3-point line) in 13 minutes. Spencer Dinwiddie added 10 points.

It was a rough outing for Suns veteran guard Chris Paul, who fouled out with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter. He picked up his fourth foul with just a second left in the first half.