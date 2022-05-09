Two fans involved in incident with family of Chris Paul banned from Mavs home games until 2023

In a statement, the Mavs said the two fans "attempted to give unwanted hugs" to members of Chris Paul's family at the American Airlines Center.

DALLAS — Two Dallas Mavericks fans who were involved in an incident with the family of Suns guard Chris Paul during Sunday's playoff game have been banned from the American Airlines Center until 2023, the Mavs said in a statement.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's semifinal game, a fan was "swiftly removed" from the AAC following the incident, according to an initial statement from the Mavs.

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the Mavs added in their statement.

After an investigation, the Mavs released a follow-up statement, saying the incident involved "two unruly fans" and that it happened in a public concourse at the arena.

The Mavs said the two fans "attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family."

"AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game," Monday's statement read.

The team added that the fans involved will not be allowed at the American Airlines Center until 2023.

According to a report by ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the game, a source said the family, which included Paul's children, felt unsafe.

Video from the TV broadcast of the game showed Paul talking to security guards and a Dallas police officer near the Suns bench after he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Paul tweeted just a few minutes ago, taking issue with Dallas fans putting their hands on his family. pic.twitter.com/9DA0ZPqAEA — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 9, 2022

Paul took his frustration to Twitter following the game. "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families... f*** that," he said in a tweet.