Kristaps Porzingis sits out Sunday scrimmage after forgetting to get tested for COVID-19 on Saturday

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis was not on the court for Dallas on Sunday after missing his daily COVID-19 test on Saturday.

The 24-year-old forgot to go to his designated site for his daily test on Saturday, and in turn must quarantine until another one of his tests comes back negative. Porzingis missed Dallas’ Sunday afternoon scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers.

Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle said on Sunday that Porzingis was getting re-tested and that he expects him to rejoin the team on Monday.