COVID-19 updates: More than 100,000 cases have been confirmed in North Texas since March

The death toll in Dallas County has reached 605 people since tracking began in March.

More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across North Texas since tracking began in March, data collected by WFAA shows.

More than 72,000 of those cases have been reported by officials from Dallas and Tarrant counties alone.

An additional 800 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Dallas County, officials said, and another person there died.

The latest victim was a Dallas man in his 40s who had been critically ill at a local hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said.

Since tracking began in March, Dallas County has had 46,813 cases reported, and 605 people have died.

The county had set a new record for cases reported in a single day on Saturday, when 1,267 new cases were reported and 18 more people had died.

Denton County on Sunday also reported 78 new positive COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 6,121 confirmed cases since tracking began in March. Denton County also reported 33 more recoveries, bringing the county's total number of recoveries to 3,309 since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reported its deadliest day on Saturday as well, as 15 more people died and 584 new cases were reported. The county also saw record-high hospitalizations, as officials said around 737 were currently being treated for the disease.

By Sunday, hospitalizations had dropped to 622 people, county data showed.

County officials said another 353 cases had been reported Sunday, along with four more deaths.

The new numbers raised the county's totals to 25,499 cases and 348 deaths since March. At least 12,549 people have reportedly recovered.

Texas had reported its deadliest week since the pandemic began, with an average of 146 deaths per day as of Saturday.

Top updates for Sunday, July 26:

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

WFAA digital producer Jake Harris contributed to this report.